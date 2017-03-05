Jackets' Bobrovsky makes 20 saves in second straight shutout

NEWARK, N.J. — Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves in posting his second straight shutout and franchise-record 34th win of the season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the reeling New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday.

Boone Jenner, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Sam Gagner scored as the Blue Jackets won for the fourth time in six games (4-1-1) and sent the Devils to their seventh straight loss (0-5-2).

Cory Schneider made 19 saves for the Devils, who were shutout for the sixth time this season.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for the 28-year-old Bobrovsky, and the win allowed him to break the single-season club record set by Steve Mason in 2008-09.

Bobrovsky has been spectacular this week. He lost a 1-0 game to Montreal in overtime on Tuesday and then beat Minnesota 1-0 on Thursday, stopping 67 of 68 shots in those games.

The Devils had a few solid chances, with Taylor Hall generating good shots in each period, the best being a shoulder save on a power play in close early in the final period.

Former Devils Kyle Quincey also helped preserve the shutout. With the Devils on a power play early in the first period, he hooked Kyle Palmieri to the left of the net with the New Jersey wing about to corral a loose puck and shoot it into an open net.

After a scoreless first period, Jenner gave the Blue Jackets the only goal they would need, knocking the rebound of a bad-angle shot by Cam Atkinson past Schneider at 2:45 of the second period.

Bjorkstand got his third of the season a little more than three minutes later, collecting a loose puck near the left point, skating into the right circle and firing a shot over Schneider's shoulder.

Gagner had gone 30 games without a goal before scoring in a loss to Ottawa on Saturday night. He got his second in two nights by tapping a rebound into an open net for his 16th of the season.

NOTES: The Devils activated F Pavel Zacha off injured reserve and recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL). Both played. ... Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky picked up his 400th career point with the secondary assist on Jenner's goal. ... Columbus has killed off 24 of 25 penalties over the last 10 games. ... Devils captain Andy Greene missed his second straight game for personal reasons. New Jersey D Dalton Prout and Quincey were traded for each other on Wednesday.

