Jays lose to Rays, Stroman allows one run in last spring start before WBC

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Marcus Stroman allowed a run over 2 2/3 innings in his last spring start before the World Baseball Classic and the Toronto Blue Jays fell 5-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in Grapefruit League action.

Stroman, who will play for the United States at the WBC next week, gave up four hits and struck out three for Toronto (2-7).

Marco Estrada, in his first start of the spring, allowed one hit and stuck out one batter over two innings. Roberto Osuna, who'll join Mexico at the WBC, had two strikeouts in one inning of work.

Steve Pearce drove in a pair on a single and a sacrifice fly and Jon Berti got the other RBI for the Blue Jays. Jose Bautista and Kevin Pillar both went 2-for-3.