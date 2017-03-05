Manitoba's Kyle Connor scores again, but it's not enough in loss to Wolves

CHICAGO — Andrew Agozzino struck twice and Kenny Agostino had a goal and two assists as the Chicago Wolves edged the visiting Manitoba Moose 5-4 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Agostino is the AHL scoring leader with 21 goals and 69 points in 53 games for the St. Louis Blues' minor league team.

Wade Megan and Scooter Vaughn also scored for the Wolves (37-17-7), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Jordan Binnington made 37 saves for the victory.

Brandon Tanev, Jack Roslovic, Brendan Lemieux and Kyle Connor found the back of the net for the Moose (23-28-8), AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Connor has scored in five straight games and has 10 goals and 13 points in total during his streak. The 20-year-old winger has 18 goals and 31 points in 38 games as a rookie.

Jamie Phillips stopped 34-of-39 shots in a losing cause.