MLS Capsules

ATLANTA — New York scored two second-half goals in a span of about 6 minutes and the Red Bulls rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York's comeback spoiled the inaugural Major League Soccer match for Atlanta United, the expansion team that had the support of a sellout crowd of 55,000.

Yamil Asad scored the first goal in Atlanta United history late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls finally pulled even in the second half. Shortly after Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kann blocked a shot by New York's Felipe, the Red Bulls scored on a header by Daniel Royer in the 76th minute.

Officials ruled Atlanta's Anton Walkes kicked the ball into the Atlanta United net for the Red Bulls' go-ahead goal. New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to score the goal on a pass from Kemar Lawrence in the 83rd minute, but the decisive contact on the ball was ruled to have come from Walkes.

ORLANDO CITY 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cyle Larin scored the first goal at the new Orlando City Stadium, Joe Bendik had seven saves and Orlando City beat New York City FC in the season opener for both teams.