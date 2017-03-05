Rain washes out final of Brazil Open
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Rain has washed out the final of the clay-court Brazil Open with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay trying for this third straight title in the tournament as he faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.
The Spaniard took the first set 7-6 (3), but rain came with the second set even at 3-3. Organizers waited late into the evening before deciding to finish the match on Monday.
Cuevas has won five ATP singles titles — all on clay. Ramos-Vinolas has one ATP singles title.