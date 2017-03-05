Reliever John Axford withdraws from Canada's World Baseball Classic roster

OTTAWA — Reliever John Axford withdrew from Canada's World Baseball Classic team on Sunday due to personal and professional reasons.

Axford, from Port Dover, Ont., had a 6-4 record with three saves, a 3.97 earned-run average and 60 strikeouts for the Oakland Athletics last season.

He has a 34-32 record with 144 saves over eight major league seasons. He has a career ERA of 3.58 with 514 strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Jesen Therrien, from Montreal, will take Axford's spot on Canada's roster.

Therrien, 23, is a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization and spent the 2016 season between double-A Reading and high-A Clearwater.