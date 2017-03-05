Sam Querrey beats Rafael Nadal in Mexican Open final
ACAPULCO, Mexico — American Sam Querrey used a strong serve to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Saturday night in the Mexican Open final.
Querrey had 19 aces to win his ninth career title. He's the first American champion in the history of the event.
The American had a great week beating
It was Querrey*s first title since Delray Beach in 2016.
Nadal, the tournament winner in 2005 and 2013, had won 14 straight matches in Mexico.
On the women's side, the Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko won her third career title, beating second-seed Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-1, 7-5.
Tsurenko, the world*s 50th player, won her first title since Guangzhou in September 2016.
