Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 6 Colorado 1

Ottawa 3 Columbus 2

Montreal 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 3

Edmonton 4 Detroit 3

Dallas 2 Florida 1

Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 1 (SO)

Boston 3 New Jersey 2

Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 Nashville 3

---

AHL

Toronto 3 St. John's 1

Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 3 Hartford 1

Bakersfield 5 Charlotte 2

Hershey 2 WB-Scranton 1

Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1

Utica 3 Albany 0

Rochester 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Chicago 7 Cleveland 3

Iowa 2 Rockford 1

Grand Rapids 5 Texas 2

Tucson 2 Ontario 1

Stockton 4 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 101 Toronto 94

Detroit 136 Philadelphia 106

Miami 120 Cleveland 92

L.A. Clippers 101 Chicago 91

Charlotte 112 Denver 102

Houston 123 Memphis 108

San Antonio 97 Minnesota 90 (OT)

Portland 130 Brooklyn 116

---

MLB Pre-season

Minnesota 6 Toronto 2

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta (ss) 4

Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 3 Boston 2

Miami 8 Atlanta (ss) 6

N.Y. Mets 3 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 11 Detroit 1

Washington 1 St. Louis 1

Cleveland 15 Oakland 5

Cincinnati 9 Kansas City (ss) 7

Chicago White Sox 10 L.A. Angels 2

Chicago Cubs 9 L.A. Dodgers 3

Kansas City (ss) 2 San Francisco 0

Milwaukee 7 Texas 1

San Diego 6 Arizona 5

Seattle 4 Colorado 3

---

MLS

Toronto FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 1 Montreal 0

Chicago 1 Columbus 1

FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles 1

Colorado 1 New England 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 D.C. United 0

Houston 2 Seattle 1

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular