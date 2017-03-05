Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 6 Colorado 1
Ottawa 3 Columbus 2
Montreal 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver 4 Los Angeles 3
Edmonton 4 Detroit 3
Dallas 2 Florida 1
Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 1 (SO)
Boston 3 New Jersey 2
Washington 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
Chicago 5 Nashville 3
AHL
Toronto 3 St. John's 1
Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 3 Hartford 1
Bakersfield 5 Charlotte 2
Hershey 2 WB-Scranton 1
Syracuse 4 Binghamton 1
Utica 3 Albany 0
Rochester 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)
Chicago 7 Cleveland 3
Iowa 2 Rockford 1
Grand Rapids 5 Texas 2
Tucson 2 Ontario 1
Stockton 4 San Jose 2
NBA
Milwaukee 101 Toronto 94
Detroit 136 Philadelphia 106
Miami 120 Cleveland 92
L.A. Clippers 101 Chicago 91
Charlotte 112 Denver 102
Houston 123 Memphis 108
San Antonio 97 Minnesota 90 (OT)
Portland 130 Brooklyn 116
MLB Pre-season
Minnesota 6 Toronto 2
Philadelphia 7 Atlanta (ss) 4
Baltimore 1 Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 3 Boston 2
Miami 8 Atlanta (ss) 6
N.Y. Mets 3 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 11 Detroit 1
Washington 1 St. Louis 1
Cleveland 15 Oakland 5
Cincinnati 9 Kansas City (ss) 7
Chicago White Sox 10 L.A. Angels 2
Chicago Cubs 9 L.A. Dodgers 3
Kansas City (ss) 2 San Francisco 0
Milwaukee 7 Texas 1
San Diego 6 Arizona 5
Seattle 4 Colorado 3
MLS
Toronto FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 1 Montreal 0
Chicago 1 Columbus 1
FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles 1
Colorado 1 New England 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 D.C. United 0
Houston 2 Seattle 1
