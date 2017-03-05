Sunday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 2 Anaheim 1
Calgary 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Columbus 3 New Jersey 0
Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 3
Minnesota 3 San Jose 1
St. Louis 3 Colorado 0
Carolina 2 Arizona 1
---
AHL
St. John's 3 Toronto 0
Chicago 5 Manitoba 4
Bakersfield 7 Charlotte 2
WB-Scranton 6 Hartford 3
Utica 2 Bridgeport 1
Providence 7 Lehigh Valley 3
Texas 6 San Antonio 2
Hershey 4 Springfield 2
Binghamton 6 Syracuse 4
San Jose 4 San Diego 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Indiana 97 Atlanta 96
Golden State 112 New York 105
Phoenix 109 Boston 106
Washington 115 Orlando 114
Utah 110 Sacramento 109 (OT)
Dallas 104 Oklahoma City 89
New Orleans 105 L.A. Lakers 97
---
MLB Pre-season
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3
Boston 11 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia (ss) 8 Detroit 5
Houston 7 Miami 7
Minnesota 4 Washington 2
Baltimore 3 Philadelphia (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 3 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 14 N.Y. Mets 11
Chicago Cubs 9 Texas 9
Milwaukee 9 Colorado 4
Kansas City 4 San Francisco 3
Cleveland 8 San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 Seattle (ss) 3
Arizona 4 Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 11 L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 5 Seattle (ss) 4
---
MLS
Philadelphia 0 Vancouver 0
Orlando City 1 New York City FC 0
New York 2 Atlanta United FC 1
---