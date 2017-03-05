Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 2 Anaheim 1

Calgary 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Columbus 3 New Jersey 0

Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 3

Minnesota 3 San Jose 1

St. Louis 3 Colorado 0

Carolina 2 Arizona 1

---

AHL

St. John's 3 Toronto 0

Chicago 5 Manitoba 4

Bakersfield 7 Charlotte 2

WB-Scranton 6 Hartford 3

Utica 2 Bridgeport 1

Providence 7 Lehigh Valley 3

Texas 6 San Antonio 2

Hershey 4 Springfield 2

Binghamton 6 Syracuse 4

San Jose 4 San Diego 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Indiana 97 Atlanta 96

Golden State 112 New York 105

Phoenix 109 Boston 106

Washington 115 Orlando 114

Utah 110 Sacramento 109 (OT)

Dallas 104 Oklahoma City 89

New Orleans 105 L.A. Lakers 97

---

MLB Pre-season

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Boston 11 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia (ss) 8 Detroit 5

Houston 7 Miami 7

Minnesota 4 Washington 2

Baltimore 3 Philadelphia (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 14 N.Y. Mets 11

Chicago Cubs 9 Texas 9

Milwaukee 9 Colorado 4

Kansas City 4 San Francisco 3

Cleveland 8 San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 Seattle (ss) 3

Arizona 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 11 L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5 Seattle (ss) 4

---

MLS

Philadelphia 0 Vancouver 0

Orlando City 1 New York City FC 0

New York 2 Atlanta United FC 1

---

