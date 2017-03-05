Whitecaps settle for 0-0 draw against Union in MLS season opener for both teams

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps failed to score on a couple second-half chances and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the opening Major League Soccer match of the season for both teams.

The Whitecaps best scoring opportunity came in the 66th minute. Defender Jordan Harvey took a corner kick from midfielder Cristian Techera and let go a left-footed shot from the centre of the box.

Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was beaten but defender Keegan Rosenberry blocked the shot, bringing a moan from the crowd of 19,083 at BC Place Stadium.

Vancouver didn't muster a shot on net during a lacklustre first half. The Union had two shots on goal.

The Whitecaps managed to intercept several Philadelphia passes but failed to turn them into serious challenges. Vancouver looked dangerous in the 25th minute when Techera took a pass in the box but sent his shot wide of the net.

The Union's Chris Pontius had an opportunity in the 16th minute with a header but Harvey cleared the ball.

In a bid to create more offence, Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson substituted new striker Fredy Montero and recently acquired forward Brek Shea into the match in the 59th minute. In the 83rd minute Shea sent a dangerous cross into the box that diving Blake punched away.

Vancouver made five lineup changes from the roster that defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 Thursday night to win the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final series. Among the changes, defender Sheanon Williams made his first start with the Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps next game is Saturday in San Jose against the Earthquakes.