Yann Danis makes 24 saves, St. John's IceCaps shut out Toronto Marlies 3-0

TORONTO — Veteran Yann Danis made 24 saves as the St. John's IceCaps blanked the Toronto Marlies 3-0 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

It was the 23rd career AHL shutout for the 35-year-old Danis, but just the first this season. He's 9-6-4 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 19 games this season.

Nikita Scherbak opened the scoring for the IceCaps (27-24-8) at 13:41 of the first period and Jacob de la Rose doubled his club's lead just over a minute later.

Chris Terry rounded out the offence for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate at 6:02 of the second.

Antoine Bibeau kicked out 21-of-24 shots for the Marlies (30-24-5), minor league team for the Maple Leafs. Kerby Rychel led his club with five shots on net.

St. John's went 1 for 4 on the power play while Toronto failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

"Obviously we weren't very good," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.