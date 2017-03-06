Alleged victim says Bertrand Charest kissed her on the lips when she was 16

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — Another alleged victim of ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest has taken the stand at his sex-assault trial.

She told the court today the accused coached her when she was 13 and 14 but that she failed to make the elite team Charest set up.

The witness says she stayed in contact with him after that because she viewed him as a confidant.

She testified Charest kissed her on the lips when she was 16 and told her everything would be different if she were 18.

The woman, who is the fourth alleged victim to take the stand since the trial began last week, also testified that Charest told her more than once he wished he could be her first lover and that it would be a memorable experience.

Charest is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, with 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time.