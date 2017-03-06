Beaten by Brazil, Canadian men fall to No. 23 in World Rugby rankings
TORONTO — Canada, beaten by Brazil in Americas Rugby Championship play on the weekend, has dropped three spots to No. 23 in the World Rugby rankings.
The Canadian men are sandwiched between Germany and Kenya.
The Brazilians, who won 24-23 on a last-minute try in Sao Paulo on Friday, climbed three places to No. 30.
Canada, which was without almost all of its overseas pros, finished fifth in the ARC with a 1-4-0 record.
The top five was unchanged in the rankings with New Zealand No. 1 followed by England, Australia, Ireland and Scotland.