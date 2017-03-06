Canada's Milos Raonic withdraws from BNP Paribas Open with hamstring injury

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the men's singles tournament at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday with a hamstring injury.

It's the same injury that kept the product of Thornhill, Ont., out of the Delray Beach final.

Raonic made it to the BNP Paribas Open final last year where he lost to Serbia's Novak Djokovic. He's currently ranked No. 4 on the ATP Tour's standings.

There are still several Canadians competing in the event.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., will face Germany's Annika Beck in the first round on Wednesday. The two players have split their two previous meetings.

Bouchard will be looking to rebound after an opening-round loss in Acapulco last week. Last year she was defeated in the third round by Timea Bacsinszky.

Montreal's Francoise Abanda was eliminated in the first round of Indian Wells qualifying 7-6(2), 6-3 to Evgenyia Rodina of Russia on Monday.