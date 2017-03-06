Cavs coach Lue sick, will miss game against Heat
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is sick and will not be on the bench for Monday night's game against Miami.
Lue has been battling an unspecified illness for more than a week. He missed the champions' morning shootaround for the second time in a few days and called assistant coach Larry Drew a few hours later to inform him that he would not make the game.
Drew, who previously coached Atlanta and Milwaukee, will take over Lue's head coaching duties.
Drew said he wasn't sure how much he would play newly signed
Lue is in his first full season as Cleveland's coach. He took over when David Blatt was fired midway through last season and guided the Cavs to the NBA title.
Most Popular
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics