Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran offensive lineman O'Donnell to contract extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian offensive lineman Matt O'Donnell to a contract extension through the 2020 season Monday.

The six-foot-11, 35-pound native of Comox, B.C., is entering his sixth season with the Eskimos, having won a Grey Cup in 2015. He has started 56-of-67 regular-season games, starting at both guard positions and right tackle.

"Matt is a proven leader amongst his teammates," Ed Hervey, Edmonton's vice-president of football operations/GM said in a statement. "Matt has developed into one of the most dominate offensive linemen in the CFL.