Former Raiders, Tennessee OL Marvin dies following ALS fight
A
A
Share via Email
HENDERSON, N.C. — Former Super Bowl champion and Tennessee player Mickey Marvin has died.
Paul Luck of Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Henderson said Marvin died Monday. He was 61 and had been fighting ALS.
Marvin was drafted in the fourth round by the Oakland Raiders in 1977, started at right guard from 1978-86 and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. He played for the Volunteers from 1973-76 and helped them win the 1974 Liberty Bowl.
Marvin was a native of Henderson.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics