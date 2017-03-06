Jackson's big second half lifts Pistons over Bulls, 109-95

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Reggie Jackson scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away down the stretch for a 109-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

The Pistons climbed into a tie for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Bulls, who were playing without injured Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

Jackson's performance has been spotty this season, and at times backup Ish Smith has seemed like a better option late in games. But Jackson was instrumental in helping the Pistons take control in a game Monday that was tied at 79 after three quarters.

Detroit started the fourth with a 12-3 run and held Chicago to 16 points in the quarter. A hanging jumper by Jackson from near the elbow turned into a three-point play when he was fouled, and that gave the Pistons a 102-88 lead with 3:13 to play.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for Chicago.

Detroit trailed 26-14 after a lacklustre first quarter, but the Pistons cut it to just four at halftime. Jackson scored Detroit's first eight points of the third quarter, including two 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wade was out with a left quadriceps strain, and Rondo with a right ankle sprain. Paul Zipser took Wade's spot in the starting backcourt, making his sixth start of the season. Zipser scored four points.

Pistons: Tobias Harris surpassed the 5,000-point milestone for his career. He scored 13 points and now has 5,004.

LOOKING BACK

This was Chicago's last scheduled visit to The Palace, with the Pistons set to move downtown next season. Former Pistons Bill Laimbeer and Rick Mahorn were on hand for a halftime ceremony in which they had a chance to share memories with the crowd.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Chicago won its first two meetings with the Magic this season.