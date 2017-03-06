Kemba Walker leads Hornets past Pacers, 100-88

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker scored 28 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 100-88 on Monday night.

Returning home after their victory Saturday in Denver, the Hornets notched consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 20-21.

Paul George had 36 points on 15-of-25 shooting for the Pacers (32-31), who were playing the final game of a five-game road trip.

Charlotte (28-35) used a fast start to provide enough cushion to cruise to the victory, despite Indiana's second-half comeback attempt that sliced the Hornets' lead to 82-75 with 8:12 remaining.

Jeremy Lamb sank a 3-pointer and a layup for the Hornets, however, to keep the Pacers at bay.

Five players scored in double digits for the Hornets, including 14 from Lamb, 13 points and 11 rebounds from Cody Zeller, and 11 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

The Hornets' lead grew to as large as 24 points late in the second quarter before Indiana began to rally.

The Pacers started the second half scoring 10 unanswered points, and hit 5-of-8 3-point attempts to help them outscore Charlotte 29-16 in the third quarter.

But by then, it was too late. Indiana was felled by an inability to score in the first half paired with sharp Charlotte shooting.

The Hornets struck early, using a 9-0 run to push their lead to 18-11 with 3:44 left in the first quarter. In that stretch, Batum sank two 3-pointers and a free throw, and Zeller had a layup on a pass from Batum.

Walker drained 6-of-13 first-half attempts for 17 points.

The Pacers' 37 points in the first half matched a season-low for a Hornets opponent; Charlotte also held Brooklyn to 37 first-half points Feb. 7.

The second quarter brought more Charlotte dominance, though George tried to keep the Pacers in it by hitting 6-of-8 attempts for 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Pacers tallied 11 first-half turnovers, and a 10-2 Hornets run just before intermission pushed the Charlotte advantage to 58-37 by halftime.

TIP INS

Pacers: Forward Lavoy Allen missed his second straight game with a sore left knee. ... Center Al Jefferson, who played three seasons in Charlotte, spent the first few minutes of warmups hugging former Hornets teammates midcourt. He received hearty cheers from the crowd when he checked in the game late in the first quarter. . Indiana was 3-2 on its trip. . This marked the second time this season the Pacers have appeared on TNT.

Hornets: Walker was chosen Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. He averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds from Feb. 27 to March 5, and the Hornets were 2-1. It is the fifth such award Walker has won in his career. . Charlotte signed Johnny O'Bryant to a second 10-day contract Monday. O'Bryant appeared in two games for the Hornets before the extension, averaging 8.5 points on 80 per cent from the field, and 3.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. . This was the only Hornets game broadcast on TNT this season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Indiana hosts Detroit on Wednesday.