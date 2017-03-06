Lehtonen, Stars snap Capitals' home winning streak at 15

WASHINGTON — Kari Lehtonen made 42 saves and Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza scored and the Dallas Stars continued their puzzling domination of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory Monday night.

Despite struggling this season, Dallas extended its point streak in the series to 12 games and won for the sixth consecutive time in Washington.

The NHL-leading Capitals' home winning streak snapped at 15 and their point streak at 17. Despite Nicklas Backstrom's 21st goal and T.J. Oshie's 25th, they lost in regulation at home for the first time since Dec. 17 and in any fashion at home since Dec. 29.