Mets' Zack Wheeler excited about return to action on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Zack Wheeler is excited about his exhibition start Friday against Houston, his first time pitching in a game for the New York Mets in two years.

"I'm kind of nervous about, like, in the stretch with a guy on first base, like balking and stuff. You feel like you haven't played a game in 10 years," Wheeler said.

Wheeler injured his elbow pitching against Miami in a spring training game on March 9, 2015, and had surgery 16 days later to repair a torn right ulnar collateral ligament. He returned last summer and threw 17 pitches over one inning in a rain-shortened start on Aug. 6 for Class A St. Lucie, then complained of elbow discomfort and didn't pitch again.

"I mean, from what guys are telling me and what people said, the ball's coming out good. I felt happy with it," Wheeler said after throwing a bullpen session Sunday. "I guess I'm excited. It's just another step forward. I'm feeling better every time I go out there. Hopefully, it translates over to the game and we'll go from there."

Wheeler said his curveballs and sliders felt sharper.

"I kind of feel like I'm waiting for a setback, but everything's going good. It definitely felt better than last time," he said.

Wheeler is among the Mets' heralded young starters along with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Steven Matz. Now 26, Wheeler was acquired from San Francisco in the 2011 trade that sent Carlos Beltran to the Giants.

Wheeler is 18-16 record with a 3.50 E.R.A. in 49 Mets starts.

"I wouldn't say I'm 100 per cent letting it go, but I'm 90-95 per cent ," he said. "I'm breaking off curveballs and sliders. I'm just making sure I'm good before I take that next step."