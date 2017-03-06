Miura surpasses soccer great Matthews' longevity milestone

TOKYO — Aging Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura has reached another milestone in his professional career.

The veteran striker, who plays for J-League second division club Yokohama, appeared in a professional match at the age of 50 years and 7 days to beat former England international Stanley Matthews' longevity record.

Miura told FIFA.com in comments published Tuesday: "I don't actually feel like I've gone past a legend. I may have surpassed him in longevity but I won't ever be able to match his statistics and the career he had."

Miura played 54 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with V-Varen Nagasaki, enough to move past the record Matthews set when he played for Stoke City against Fulham at the age of 50 years and 5 days in 1965.