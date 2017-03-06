Olympiakos fires coach Bento after 3rd straight loss

ATHENS, Greece — Greek league leader Olympiakos has fired former Portugal coach Paulo Bento as manager after a third straight league defeat.

The club said Monday that youth coach Vassilis Vouzas has been appointed caretaker coach.

Olympiakos has only lost two league titles since 2000 and currently leads with 51 points from 23 matches. But its advantage was narrowed further by a 2-0 loss at PAOK on Sunday.