Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game

LOS ANGELES — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 105-97 over the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short Sunday night.

Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

The Pelicans improved to 1-4 with Cousins, who joined the team in a trade from Sacramento on Feb. 20. They won a game while he was serving a one-game suspension after earning his 18th technical of the season.

Nick Young led the Lakers with 19 points. They fell to 0-7 since the All-Star break, a game away from equaling the team's worst skid of the season. They've also lost five in a row at Staples Center.

The Lakers rallied from 14 points down in the fourth to tie the game at 97 on a free throw by Julius Randle, capping a 14-0 run. Young scored five straight points and D'Angelo Russell hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the spurt that had the crowd on its feet cheering after only the dull roar of conversation was heard earlier.

Cousins left with his sixth foul and the game tied with 1:55 to play. Davis scored and Jrue Holiday hit a 3-pointer to put the Pelicans back in front for good.

The Lakers shot 51 per cent in the first half and owned a 59-55 lead at halftime in the game between two clubs mired in last place in their respective divisions.

Los Angeles faltered in the third quarter, shooting 5 of 22 and committing six turnovers while being outscored 28-14.

The Pelicans ran off 13 straight points, with Solomon Hill chipping in five and Holiday four, to lead 79-67.

Cousins played with the second unit to start the fourth, extending their lead to 89-75. He sat down and Davis and Holiday came back in, but the Lakers started scoring and the Pelicans couldn't stop them.

Davis passed the ball out of bounds and Cousins lost a rebound to Randle during the Lakers' run before the Pelicans closed the game on an 8-0 run.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Hollis Thompson earned himself a second 10-day contract. He finished with one point while starting for the fifth time in six games. ... C Omar Asik was out sick. ... G Jarrett Jack sat out his second straight with a right meniscus tear. ... Holiday attended UCLA's win over Washington State on Saturday in which his brother Aaron led the Bruins with 16 points.

Lakers: C Ivica Zubac rested a right quad contusion. ... F Corey Brewer turned 31.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Utah on Monday. They lost to the Jazz by 33 points a month ago.