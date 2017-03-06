Pelicans sign free agent guard Crawford to 10-day contract
A
A
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent guard Jordan Crawford to a 10-day contract.
The 6-foot-5 Crawford has spent much of this season with Grand Rapids of the NBA Development League, averaging 22.8 points in 34 games.
A late-first-round draft choice out of Xavier in 2010, Crawford has played in 257 NBA regular-season games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State, averaging 12.2 points.
The Pelicans says Crawford is available to play in Monday night's game at Utah.
The addition of Crawford comes days after the Pelicans learned that recently signed guard Jarrett Jack has a torn meniscus in his right knee that will sideline him four to six weeks.
Most Popular
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Halifax Heroes: Social worker turned Dartmouth entrepreneur keeps giving back