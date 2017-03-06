Pelicans sign free agent guard Crawford to 10-day contract

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent guard Jordan Crawford to a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-5 Crawford has spent much of this season with Grand Rapids of the NBA Development League, averaging 22.8 points in 34 games.

A late-first-round draft choice out of Xavier in 2010, Crawford has played in 257 NBA regular-season games with Atlanta, Washington, Boston and Golden State, averaging 12.2 points.

The Pelicans says Crawford is available to play in Monday night's game at Utah.