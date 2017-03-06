Rams CB Trumaine Johnson signs franchise tender
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson has signed his $16.7 million franchise tender for the upcoming season.
The Rams announced the signing on their
Los Angeles used its franchise tag for the second straight season on Johnson, who likely will be the NFL's highest-paid cornerback if he plays under the deal.
Johnson and the team can work on a long-term contract until July 15, but his decision to sign the tender means he won't negotiate a contract with another team.
Johnson has been a solid cover cornerback for the Rams' above-average
Johnson is likely to have significant responsibilities under new defensive
