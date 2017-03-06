Rangers 3B Beltre says he'll play WBC for Dominican Republic

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre says he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

The five-time Gold Glove winner said Monday in the Rangers' spring training clubhouse that he feels better after playing some exhibition games. The 37-year-old Beltre missed the first week of games for Texas because of a strained left calf, an injury he suffered when working out at home before reporting to camp.

The Dominican Republic plays its first WBC game on Thursday in Miami.