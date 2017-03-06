Slippery court jeopardizes Trail Blazers-Timberwolves game
MINNEAPOLIS — The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers is in danger of being postponed after the court became slick from condensation caused by unseasonably warm temperatures and ice underneath.
Players were told to exit the court during pregame warmups on Monday evening for safety reasons. Target Center officials tried to lower the temperature in the building while maintenance crews mopped the court in an effort to avoid a postponement.
A game at Philadelphia between the 76ers and Sacramento Kings was postponed on Nov. 30 because of a slippery court.
