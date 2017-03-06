Vikings: Longtime LB Chad Greenway to announce retirement

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Longtime Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is retiring.

The team says Greenway will announce his retirement at a news conference Tuesday at Vikings headquarters.

The 34-year-old Greenway played 11 seasons and appeared in 156 career games with 144 starts for Minnesota. He ranks fourth in franchise history with 1,334 career tackles.

The native of Mount Vernon, South Dakota, was chosen in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2006 draft out of Iowa. Greenway was the first draft pick under the leadership of the Wilf family and ownership group.

Greenway made two Pro Bowls and had 18 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries. He has been a team leader for most of his stay with the Vikings.

