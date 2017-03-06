Wade, Rondo out with injuries for Bulls
A
A
Share via Email
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Chicago Bulls are without Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Wade has a left quadriceps strain, and Rondo has a right ankle sprain.
Rondo and Wade both played in Chicago's 101-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
Paul Zipser took Wade's spot in the starting backcourt Monday, making his sixth start of the season.
Most Popular
-
Passenger in Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal says 'flames went up' inside her after verdict
-
Technology enables legally-blind girl to see Calgary Flames game for the first time
-
Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards relives glory from Calgary ’88 Olympics
-
Emma Watson fires back at critics of Vanity Fair photo shoot