Wade, Rondo out with injuries for Bulls

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Chicago Bulls are without Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Wade has a left quadriceps strain, and Rondo has a right ankle sprain.

Rondo and Wade both played in Chicago's 101-91 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Paul Zipser took Wade's spot in the starting backcourt Monday, making his sixth start of the season.

