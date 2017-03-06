Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley makes US$500,000 for UFC 209 win
TORONTO — Tyron (The Chosen One) Woodley collected US$500,000 for defending his welterweight title against Stephen (Wonderboy) Thompson at UFC 209 on the weekend.
According to figures released Monday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the 34-year-old Woodley earned $400,000 plus a $100,000 win bonus for his majority decision win. The two fought to a draw at UFC 205 in November the first time they met.
Thompson got $380,000, missing out on a $180,000 win bonus.
The commission figures do not tell the whole financial story given the UFC does not detail all its bonuses.
Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt each collected $750,000 for their bout, which Overeem won by third-round KO.
Featherweight Darren Elkins made $142,000 for his comeback win, including a performance bonus of $50,000, over Mirsad Bektic ($21,000).
The UFC said attendance for Saturday's T-Mobile Arena show was 13,150, with a gate of $2,385,230.