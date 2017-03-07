Alex Rodriguez to expand role as Fox broadcaster

NEW YORK — After spending two postseasons as a guest studio analyst for Fox, Alex Rodriguez is expanding his role for the network.

A-Rod will be a game analyst and feature reporter for the network and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing a multiyear deal.

A three-time AL MVP who admitted using performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career, Rodriguez was released by the New York Yankees last summer with more than a year remaining in his $325 million, 10-year contract. Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season for violations of baseball's drug agreement and labour contract.