Australia to host England in 1st women's day-night test

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia will host England in the first women's day-night cricket test as part of a multi-format Ashes series later this year.

The women's teams from Australia and England will meet Nov. 9-12 at North Sydney Oval in the milestone game, the only test in a seven-match series that also includes three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

"Test matches we don't play a lot of and for it to be a day-night pink ball test is extra special," Meg Lanning, captain of the Australian women's team, said.

Cricket Australia released the women's tour itinerary on Tuesday.