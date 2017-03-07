Falcons WR Julio Jones says minor foot surgery 'a success'

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons say wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after having minor foot surgery.

Jones had the procedure on Monday and posted on his Twitter account: "Surgery was a success! Thanks to all that prayed for me."

Falcons spokesman Brian Cearns said Tuesday that Jones is expected to be at full speed for the start of training camp.

Jones missed two games last season with a sprained left toe and also missed practice time in the second half of the season with foot problems. He still had 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns and was named to his second straight All-Pro team.

