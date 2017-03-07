Former soccer coach charged with 8 counts of child abuse

LONDON — A former English soccer coach has been charged with eight counts of child sexual abuse involving two victims from 1980-87.

Prosecutors say Barry Bennell will appear via videolink at a magistrates' court on Monday in relation to the charges.

Bennell was charged Tuesday with five counts of having sex with a boy under 16, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, and one count of indecent assault on a boy under 16.