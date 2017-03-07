France scores twice in opening minutes, wins SheBelieves Cup
WASHINGTON — Camille Abily scored two goals, Eugenie Le Sommer added another and France beat the United States 3-0 on a rainy Tuesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup at RFK Stadium.
France scored two goals in the first nine minutes and cruised.
In the 63rd minute, Eve Perisset was left open down the right side and she played it across goal for an Abily touch.
The US had some good scoring chances. Tobin Heath dribbled down the left sideline in the 26th minute, took four touches along the 18-yard box and sent a shot just wide. In the 48th, Crystal Dunn had a close-range redirection saved by Meline Gerard.
Alex Morgan entered as a substitute in the 70th minute and she was just off on a header in the 82nd.