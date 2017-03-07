Lee scores twice, Ho-Sang gets first NHL goal as Islanders topple Oilers

EDMONTON — Anders Lee scored a pair of goals as the New York Islanders gained some valuable points with a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Joshua Ho-Sang, with his first career NHL goal, and Andrew Ladd also scored for the Islanders (31-23-11), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Zack Kassian replied for the Oilers (35-23-8), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Islanders kicked off the scoring with 2:37 left in the first period as Ho-Sang scored on a power-play blast from the point that beat Oilers goalie Cam Talbot up high.

Edmonton tied it up three minutes into the second period as Kassian tipped a Matt Benning point shot past Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss, his second goal in as many games.

New York regained the lead midway through the second period as Lee picked up a loose rebound in the crease and slid home his 24th goal of the season.

The Islanders made it 3-1 seven minutes into the third frame as Brock Nelson put in some great work to send a backhand pass in front to Ladd for an easy tap-in. It was Ladd's sixth goal in the last 10 games.

Lee scored an empty-netter to put the game away.

Greiss stopped 27 shots while Talbot made 23 saves.

The Islanders return to action on Thursday in Vancouver, while Edmonton plays the third game of an eight-game homestand on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.