No appetite for rule changes among NHL GMs

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The game will stay as it is - for now.

NHL general managers gathered for their second day of meetings in Boca Raton, Fla. and determined that no rule changes would be recommended.

Perhaps the most interesting topic of discussion was the coach's challenge and specifically whether offside rules required change. Some calls involving the offside have been almost too close to call and there's been murkiness on players raising one leg to avoid drawing a charge for offsides.

Ultimately, no change was deemed necessary for now, but it would continue to be reviewed.

"It's almost like a hair - is it up or is it not up?" NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said. "It's all to get the call right. That's how this whole thing got started, just get the call right. We're trying to get the call right. Can you get it righter than right?

"That's what we're trying."

Campbell said it was inevitable that the ruling would become a focus in the playoffs. He called it "Mike Murphy's Law" for former NHL head coach and current league official Mike Murphy.

The goaltender interference aspect of the coach's challenge was also reviewed in detail.

The GMs also heard reports on concussion protocols and the status of goaltending equipment. Bye week discussion is expected for Wednesday along with further chatter about long-term changes for the game - many of which were tossed around on Monday.