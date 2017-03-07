QMJHL Roundup: Dove-McFalls leads Sea Dogs in 3-1 win over Titan

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the league-best Saint John Sea Dogs went on to beat the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-1 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Spencer Smallman and Simon Bourque, on a power play, also scored for Saint John (44-13-6) and Dove-McFalls added an assist.

Vladimir Kuznetsov scored for the Titan (36-21-6).

Sea Dogs goaltender Callum Booth stopped 24 shots. Acadie-Bathurst's Anthony Dumont-Bouchard made 38 saves.

---

ARMADA 6 OCEANIC 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped all 22 shots he faced as Blainville-Boisbriand snapped the Oceanic's seven-game win streak.

Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Connor Bramwell had two goals each for the Armada (39-18-6). Alex Barre-Boulet had a goal and two assists and Remy Anglehart also scored.

Jimmy Lemay started in net for Rimouski (40-16-7), allowed three goals on seven shots through 13:02. Charles-Olivier Levesque stopped 22-of-25 shots the rest of the way. Samuel Hunter received a match penalty for checking to the head in the first period.

---

OLYMPIQUES 2 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Zach MacEwen scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play five minutes into the third period in Gatineau's win over the Foreurs.

Vitalii Abramov also scored for the Olympiques (30-29-4).

Alexi Pepin had a power-play goal for Val-d'Or (26-32-5), which has lost four straight.