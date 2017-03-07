Rangers' Darvish says no more strange feelings in elbow

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish says he is no longer having strange feelings in his elbow when he starts throwing again in a new inning or game.

Darvish returned to the Rangers' rotation late last May after missing all of the 2015 season following Tommy John surgery during spring training two years ago. He said Tuesday after his latest spring training start that he feels he's progressing very well this spring.

The pitcher then said that he experienced what he described as strange feelings last season. But he said that he's not having that sensation anymore and has had no pain at all.