Reuben Foster expected to meet with NFL teams before pro day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to meet with NFL teams on the eve of the Crimson Tide's pro day.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on Twitter a copy of a letter Foster's agent sent to the 16 NFL teams he had been scheduled to meet with before the NFL sent him home from the combine.

The letter said he'd be available for three hours Tuesday evening in Alabama's linebacker meeting room and would answer questions about the confrontation with a hospital official that led to his early departure from Indianapolis.

Foster, the 2016 Butkus Award winner, is projected as a potential Top 10 pick. He's expected to attend Wednesday's pro day.