Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran Canadian defensive lineman Eddie Steele

The six-foot-two, 280-pound Steele spent the last four seasons with Edmonton. Steele, 28, has 108 tackles and 13 sacks in 90 career regular-season games and helped the Eskimos win the 2015 Grey Cup.

Steele, a Winnipeg native, began his CFL career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who selected the former Manitoba star in the third round, No. 22 overall, in the 2010 CFL draft.