US to open CONCACAF Gold Cup against Panama on July 8

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The United States will open the CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 8 at Nashville, Tennessee, against Panama, which beat the Americans on penalty kicks in the 2015 third-place match.

The U.S. plays Martinique on July 12 at Tampa, Florida, and closes group play against Haiti or Nicaragua on July 15 at Cleveland. If the Americans win Group B or finish second, they would advance to a quarterfinal doubleheader on July 19 in Philadelphia. The other quarterfinals are the following day at Glendale, Arizona.

The Philadelphia quarterfinal winners meet July 22 at Arlington, Texas, and the Glendale winners the next day at Pasadena, California. The final is July 26 at Santa Clara, California.

Defending champion Mexico plays El Salvador on July 9 at San Diego and Jamaica, the team it beat in the 2015 final, four days later at Denver. El Tri closes the first round on July 16 against Curacao at San Antonio.

Group A includes Canada, Costa Rica, French Guyana and Honduras, and matches are at Harrison, New Jersey; Houston; and Frisco, Texas. Canada meets French Guyana on July 7 at New Jersey in the tournament opener.