Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend WBO belts April 22

CARSON, Calif. — Unbeaten WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez will defend his belt against Colombia's Miguel Marriaga on April 22.

Promoter Top Rank announced several matchups Tuesday for the pay-per-view show from the famed outdoor stadium at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will meet Ukraine's Max Bursak, and Jessie Magdaleno will defend his WBO junior featherweight title against Brazil's Adeilson Dos Santos.

The card also will feature the professional debut of Shakur Stevenson, the teenager from Newark, New Jersey, who won a silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Valdez is a two-time Mexican Olympian who is 22-0 as a pro. He won his title last July.