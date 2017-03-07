Vikings' Chad Greenway leaving football 'healthy and happy'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is finished playing football, proud to be leaving the game "healthy and happy" and ready for retirement.
Greenway concluded his 11-year career with a farewell news conference at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday. He turned his time at the podium into a 25-minute thank-you to the people who influenced and supported him in football. Former teammates Jim Kleinsasser and Ben Leber were among those in attendance.
The 34-year-old Greenway says he was "90
Greenway's biggest priority for now? Coaching his daughter's youth basketball team.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL