Vikings' Chad Greenway leaving football 'healthy and happy'

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is finished playing football, proud to be leaving the game "healthy and happy" and ready for retirement.

Greenway concluded his 11-year career with a farewell news conference at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday. He turned his time at the podium into a 25-minute thank-you to the people who influenced and supported him in football. Former teammates Jim Kleinsasser and Ben Leber were among those in attendance.

The 34-year-old Greenway says he was "90 per cent " certain he was done after the 2016 season ended. His talks with general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer since then never broached the subject of a new contract.

Greenway's biggest priority for now? Coaching his daughter's youth basketball team.

