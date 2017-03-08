49ers get busy bolstering offence on eve of free agency
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding a quarterback to the roster, agreeing to a two-year deal with free-agent Brian Hoyer.
The NFL Network said Wednesday that Hoyer has decided to join the Niners where he will have a chance to compete to be the starter next season. The deal can't be announced until the start of the new league year Thursday.
San Francisco entered its first free-agency period under new coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch with no quarterbacks on the roster after last year's starter Colin Kaepernick opted out of his deal last week. Backups Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thad Lewis are also free agents.
Shanahan will begin his tenure with a familiar quarterback. Hoyer made 13 starts for Cleveland in 2014 when Shanahan was offensive
The 31-year-old Hoyer began his career as a backup to Tom Brady for three seasons in New England. He then made his first career start the following season for Arizona, spent two years with the Browns and then one each with Houston and Chicago, where he started five games last season.
His presence allows the Niners to have an experienced quarterback on the roster as a possible bridge if they choose to draft quarterback with either the second overall pick next month or one of their later selections.
For his career, Hoyer has completed 59.5
With about $100 million in salary cap room and holes throughout the roster following a 2-14 season, the 49ers figure to be one of the busier teams in free agency this year.
They have already been linked by reports to a pair of receivers in Washington's Pierre Garcon and speedy Buffalo wideout Marquise Goodwin and Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Garcon also has ties to Shanahan, who was offensive
Garcon is coming off his second career 1,000-yard season, having caught 79 passes for 1,041 yards last season in Washington with three TDs. He dropped just one pass on 80 catchable targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In 132 career games with Washington and Indianapolis, the 30-year-old Garcon has 564 catches for 7,068 yards and 37 touchdowns.
Goodwin, a 2012 Olympian in the long jump, had a career-high 29 catches for 431 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Bills. He has 49 catches for 780 yards and six scores in his career and would provide a deep threat to complement Garcon and leading returning receiver Jeremy Kerley, who had 64 catches last season operating mostly out of the slot.
After playing without a fullback last year under Chip Kelly, the Niners were looking for one this
Juszczyk caught 37 passes last season and is a strong blocker. Juszczyk played 463 snaps last season for Baltimore, more than 100 more than any other fullback in the league.
San Francisco also waived
