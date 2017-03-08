6 Nations: Ireland pick same XV to meet Wales on Friday
DUBLIN — Ireland matched Wales in picking an unchanged run-on side for their Six Nations rugby test on Friday in Cardiff.
Unlike Wales, which also kept the same reserves, Ireland made one injury-enforced change on Wednesday. Outside back Andrew Trimble broke his hand in club action last weekend and was replaced by Tommy Bowe.
Also unlike Wales, Ireland was still a title contender after successive wins against Italy and France.
Garry Ringrose remained at
Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, Donnacha Ryan, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (captain), Jack McGrath. Reserves: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Kieran Marmion, Paddy Jackson, Tommy Bowe.