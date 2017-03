Brandsdal, Nilsson win World Cup cross-country ski sprints

DRAMMEN, Norway — Norway's Eirik Brandsdal and Sweden's Stina Nilsson won classical sprints in the cross-country skiing World Cup on Wednesday.

Brandsdal won by 2.55 seconds from 20-year-old fellow Norwegian Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who is now within touching distance of becoming the youngest-ever winner of the overall sprint trophy in the World Cup. Russian Sergei Ustyugov was third.

Klaebo goes to next week's final sprint event in Quebec with a 38-point standings lead over Italian Federico Pellegrino, who was only 12th Wednesday.

Nilsson kept her own sprint title hopes alive by winning the women's sprint by 0.42 seconds from Finn Krista Parmakoski, with third for Sweden's Hanna Falk.