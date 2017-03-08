Calipari to coach USA Under-19 team in World Championships
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kentucky coach John Calipari will lead Team USA's Under-19 World Cup squad at July's FIBA World Championships, his first international coaching position since guiding the Dominican Republic national team in 2011 and 2012.
USA Basketball announced Calipari's hiring on Wednesday as the team seeks its third straight gold medal following victories in 2013 and 2105. Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning and Colorado coach Tad Boyle will be his assistants for the event that runs July 1-9 in Cairo, Egypt.
Calipari said in a release that he was
