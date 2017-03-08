Calipari to coach USA Under-19 team in World Championships

USA Basketball announced Calipari's hiring on Wednesday as the team seeks its third straight gold medal following victories in 2013 and 2105. Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning and Colorado coach Tad Boyle will be his assistants for the event that runs July 1-9 in Cairo, Egypt.

Calipari said in a release that he was honoured to coach the team and added, "This gives me an opportunity to give back to the game that has been so good to my family and me, as well as a game that I love."