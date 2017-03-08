Canada's Vasek Pospisil qualifies for main draw at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil beat American Rajeev Ram on Wednesday to qualify for the main draw at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 26-year-old Pospisil, ranked 129th, won his second-round qualifier in Indian Wells against his 179th-ranked opponent 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Pospisil will play 65th-ranked Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan in the first round on Thursday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., will also begin her tournament on Thursday.

The 53rd-ranked Bouchard will face No. 61 Annika Beck of Germany in first-round action.

Bouchard, 23, will be looking to rebound after an opening-round loss in Acapulco last week. Last year she was defeated in the third round by Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky.

Earlier in the week, Milos Raonic withdrew from the event as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Raonic made the final of the 2016 Indian Wells tournament, losing to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.